Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading Up 9.4%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $53.11. Approximately 1,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 382,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 15.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 18.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

