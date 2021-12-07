DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $15.99

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $15.66. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 1,481 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

