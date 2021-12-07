Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

