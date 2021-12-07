Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $307.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,509 shares of company stock valued at $10,903,216. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

