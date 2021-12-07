Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,435.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,247,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,601,000 after buying an additional 238,897 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 187,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $336,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

