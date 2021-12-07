Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $27.46 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of J. M. Smucker worth $27,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

