Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,249 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

OGN stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

