Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $32.78 Million Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.93% of iHeartMedia worth $32,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 889,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 665.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 736,595 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.90. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.