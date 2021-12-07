Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $362.23 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.58 and a 200 day moving average of $326.43. The firm has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

