Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 10,682 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $29,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

