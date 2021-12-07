Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 80,531 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,531 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

