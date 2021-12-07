Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $292.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

