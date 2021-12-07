Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,928 shares of company stock worth $32,976,502 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

