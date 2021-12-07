Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 26,096 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,096 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

