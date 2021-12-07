Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $33,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $197.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day moving average of $182.09. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.59.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.