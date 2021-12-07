Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 9,805 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $30,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Amundi acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after buying an additional 549,020 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

