DPRating (RATING) Achieves Market Cap of $559,789.24

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $559,789.24 and approximately $24,380.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00224222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.