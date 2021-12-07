DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at CBRE Group

Research analysts at CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 199,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087,503. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

