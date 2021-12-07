DragonVein (DVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $95,457.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,424.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.11 or 0.00938255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00309721 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00031337 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003076 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.