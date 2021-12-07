Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.83

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.83 and last traded at C$35.76, with a volume of 15878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.625599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

