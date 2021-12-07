DREP (DREP) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007499 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00209964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

