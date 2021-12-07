Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Reaches $39.05 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $39.05 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

