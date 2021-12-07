DubaiCoin Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00037901 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00021826 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005695 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

