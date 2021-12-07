Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.04. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.63. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $2,522,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

