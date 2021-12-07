DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.22

Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.22 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.33), with a volume of 394,465 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76. The stock has a market cap of £143.42 million and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.22.

In related news, insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 529,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £95,364.18 ($126,460.92).

DX (Group) Company Profile (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

