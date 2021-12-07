DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.22

Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.22 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.33), with a volume of 394,465 shares changing hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76. The stock has a market cap of £143.42 million and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.22.
DX (Group) Company Profile (LON:DX)
DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.