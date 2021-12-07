Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DYNDF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. 377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

