Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DND. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.20.

DND traded up C$4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.23. 668,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$33.52 and a 1-year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

