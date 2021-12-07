Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.20.

Shares of DND stock traded up C$4.98 on Tuesday, reaching C$47.23. The company had a trading volume of 668,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.38. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$33.52 and a 12 month high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

