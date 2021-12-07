Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Hits $5.83 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $150.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

