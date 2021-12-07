e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $120.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.30 or 0.00317091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000082 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,314 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,059 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

