E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.04) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($14.83) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($14.94) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.82 ($13.28).

EOAN stock traded up €0.28 ($0.32) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €11.04 ($12.40). 6,942,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.13). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.61.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

