EasyFi (EZ) Market Cap Reaches $8.94 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00006920 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $750,023.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00040477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00210923 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.