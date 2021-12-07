easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 771.29 ($10.23).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.09) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.21) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.95) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.35) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.40) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 560.60 ($7.43) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 612.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,484.71.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($667,948.55). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,605.32). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.