Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

NYSE:ETN opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

