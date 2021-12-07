Echo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter.

FEMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,999. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

