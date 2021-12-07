Echo Wealth Management LLC Buys 24,610 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,211. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.45.

