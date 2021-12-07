Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $7.10 on Tuesday, reaching $260.15. 6,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.32 and its 200-day moving average is $241.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

