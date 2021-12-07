Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 142,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 240,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

