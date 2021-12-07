Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 303,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,451. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

