Echo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40,878 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

