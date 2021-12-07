Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock traded up $7.10 on Tuesday, reaching $260.15. 6,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,302. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.01.

