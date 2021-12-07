Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.11), with a volume of 54,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

Eden Research Company Profile (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

