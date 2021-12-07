Edgeware (EDG) Trading Down 30.4% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $53.47 million and $3.11 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00210856 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,568,625,087 coins and its circulating supply is 5,905,569,891 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

