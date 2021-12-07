Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.37

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $67.26, with a volume of 2348542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Edison International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Edison International by 42.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 64.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 73.5% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.