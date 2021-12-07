Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) rose 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 95,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,882,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 45.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $227,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 193.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

