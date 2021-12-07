Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 95,994 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.