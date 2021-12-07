Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,915,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 453.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWO stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.