Efficient Advisors LLC Has $13.13 Million Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $113.88 and a twelve month high of $159.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $147.51.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.