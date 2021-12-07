Efficient Advisors LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

