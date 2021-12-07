Efficient Advisors LLC Has $88.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $88,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.